Northview completes the second half comeback as they beat Brownstown Central 54-52.
Knights and Braves met in the 3A Owen Valley Sectional Semifinals.
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 12:01 AM
Related Content
- Northview Wins a Thriller Over Brownstown Central
- Barr-Reeve crushes Brownstown Central
- Brownstown Central beats South Vermillion
- Northview volleyball wins thriller over Parke Heritage
- Northview wins sectional thriller in OT
- TH North wins overtime thriller over Northview
- Northview wins thriller over TH North
- Parke Heritage wins double overtime thriller over Northview
- Brownstown Central beats North Daviess at Graber Post
- Indiana State wins 3OT thriller
Scroll for more content...