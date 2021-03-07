Clear

Northview Wins First Sectional Championship since 2017

Edgewood and Northview squared off in the Owen Valley 3A Sectional Final.

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 12:17 AM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Northview beats Edgewood 60-52. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A calm and cold evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Defiance Rose Hulman

Image

ISU Loyola MBB

Image

Vin Lin Sullivan

Image

Shakamak North Central

Image

Parke Heritage North Put

Image

Edgewood Northview

Image

North Knox Linton

Image

Barr Reeve Loogootee

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

pinewood derby offered in person and virtual

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1194629

Reported Deaths: 22947
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4773819428
DuPage775061205
Will65561906
Lake59972931
Kane51118723
Winnebago28430444
Madison28186461
St. Clair25649469
McHenry24580266
Champaign18241127
Peoria16983266
Sangamon16243222
McLean14707160
Tazewell13627240
Rock Island13140287
Kankakee12576189
Kendall1116987
LaSalle10884222
Macon9508186
Vermilion8618118
DeKalb8354115
Adams8035114
Williamson6858121
Whiteside5947149
Boone593671
Clinton558289
Coles523992
Grundy518563
Ogle505475
Knox5022133
Jackson461560
Effingham450169
Macoupin437280
Henry434658
Marion4272112
Livingston425277
Franklin416566
Stephenson411176
Monroe408486
Jefferson3994116
Randolph398079
Woodford369860
Morgan361277
Montgomery353670
Lee337243
Christian332668
Bureau332476
Logan331353
Fayette307052
Perry306857
Fulton288145
Iroquois278862
Jersey249947
Douglas246933
McDonough233740
Saline232848
Lawrence231924
Union220638
Shelby215234
Crawford201324
Bond191624
Cass189522
Pike170250
Clark168831
Wayne168849
Hancock168229
Warren166544
Richland163638
Jo Daviess161422
White161425
Ford159845
Washington158724
Carroll158035
Edgar155338
Moultrie150224
Clay143542
Greene138332
Johnson135312
Piatt133914
Wabash130512
Mercer128733
Mason128641
De Witt128322
Massac128134
Cumberland120118
Jasper111217
Menard10428
Marshall84515
Hamilton79115
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6656
Stark54422
Edwards52810
Henderson50414
Calhoun4822
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4384
Putnam4213
Hardin34612
Pope2843
Out of IL50
Unassigned02246

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 665285

Reported Deaths: 12697
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion910581653
Lake48637887
Allen36050641
Hamilton32231398
St. Joseph30243514
Elkhart25484420
Vanderburgh21315382
Tippecanoe20185205
Johnson16425361
Porter16053276
Hendricks15899301
Clark12032182
Madison11779321
Vigo11672231
Monroe10394164
Delaware9879179
LaPorte9821198
Howard9095199
Kosciusko8588111
Bartholomew7504147
Warrick7445153
Hancock7439134
Floyd7255172
Wayne6654192
Grant6453157
Boone611991
Morgan6118126
Dubois5933112
Dearborn550669
Cass5477100
Marshall5446105
Henry542695
Noble510978
Jackson465567
Shelby462591
Lawrence4193113
Gibson404985
Harrison402764
Clinton397053
Montgomery390584
DeKalb387178
Knox357885
Miami357863
Whitley350638
Huntington348377
Steuben339855
Wabash333076
Putnam331960
Ripley327862
Adams325149
Jasper318443
White298052
Jefferson295974
Daviess285696
Fayette272656
Decatur271388
Greene262280
Posey261432
Wells258975
Scott251450
LaGrange242170
Clay241444
Randolph225877
Spencer219330
Jennings216344
Washington213027
Sullivan203639
Fountain202542
Starke189251
Owen183453
Fulton179637
Jay178528
Carroll176919
Perry173836
Orange171351
Rush165422
Vermillion161542
Franklin159735
Tipton149241
Parke140116
Pike128433
Blackford120627
Pulaski107544
Newton96732
Brown95240
Benton92413
Crawford92113
Martin80314
Warren75914
Switzerland7558
Union67510
Ohio54111
Unassigned0434