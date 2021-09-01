Northview-Sullivan ready for WIC showdown Friday

Two of the top teams in the WIC Gold Division will collide Friday when 2-0 Northview visits 1-1 Sullivan. The winner key be in the drivers seat to win the division. The Knights have won three straight over the Arrows.
Key WIC Gold Division game
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 6:36 PM
