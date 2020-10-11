Northview Lady Knights Claim Their Fourth Straight Sectional Crown

Northview beats West Vigo 3-0 and wins their fourth straight Sectional Championship.
Northview and West Vigo battled in the Edgewood Sectional Final.
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 8:35 PM
