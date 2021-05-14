Northview Extends Their Winning Streak as They Beat Terre Haute North 3-1

It was a pitchers duel that ended up going the Knights' way as Northview beats Terre Haute North 3-1.
The Knights and Patriots met in Brazil, IN for some baseball action.
Posted: May 14, 2021 10:39 PM
