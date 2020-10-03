Northview Claims Second Straight Tennis Sectional

Northview beats South Putnam 5-0 to claim back-to-back Tennis Sectional Titles.
The host Knights fend off their WIC foe.
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 10:56 PM
