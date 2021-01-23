Northview beats Indian Creek 64-29 behind Sophomore Drew Cook's monster performance.
Knights take care of the Braves at home.
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 6:54 AM
Related Content
- Northview Boys Roll Indian Creek
- Cloverdale beats Indian Creek late
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- TH North boys beat Northview
- Vincennes Lincoln boys beat Northview
- Boys Soccer: Northview vs. Danville
- Northview boys win at Bloomfield
- TH South boys tennis beats Northview
- South girls, Northview boys claim XC sectionals
- West Vigo and Northview boys soccer tie
Scroll for more content...