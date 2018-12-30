Clear

North's Classic win headlines championship day

Check out the video for full coverage of the final day of the Wabash Valley Classic.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 12:32 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Terre Haute North defeats Linton.

Sullivan defeats Terre Haute South.

Marshall defeats Robinson.

Casey-Westfield defeats Owen Valley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny Sunday, rainy Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

Image

Names released in fatal Sullivan County accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

School bus driver shortage creates headaches for districts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tsunami hits without warning in Indonesia, killing over 220

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois