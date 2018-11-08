North Vermillion wins game two at the Banks of the Wabash

The North Vermillion girls basketball team beat Riverton Parke 61-41 in game two at the Banks of the Wabash. McKenzie Crowder had 17 points for the Lady Falcons.
