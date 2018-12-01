North Vermillion wins Banks tourney

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion basketball won the Banks of the Wabash tournament Saturday night with a 51-44 win over Parke Heritage.
Click on the video to see highlights from the championship win.
