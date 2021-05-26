North Vermillion walks-off RP in sectional semifinals

The North Vermillion softball team won on a walk-off from Emma Eastlund to beat Riverton Parke 10-9 at the 1A LCC sectional. Lady Falcons now face Covington in sectional final Thursday.
Lady Falcons advance to sectional final
Posted: May 26, 2021 11:50 PM
