The North Vermillion softball team opened sectionals with a thrilling 10-8 win over Riverton Parke in 14 innings. Freshman Ava Martin delivered a walk-off two run homer.
Related Content
- North Vermillion softball wins wild sectional game
- North Vermillion wins softball sectional title
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- North Daviess softball wins sectionals
- North Vermillion wins fourth straight sectional championship
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- TH North softball wins sectional opener
- TH North softball wins sectional opener
- South Vermillion softball wins second straight sectional title
Scroll for more content...