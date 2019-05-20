Clear

North Vermillion softball wins wild sectional game

Lady Falcons beat RP in extra innings

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The North Vermillion softball team opened sectionals with a thrilling 10-8 win over Riverton Parke in 14 innings. Freshman Ava Martin delivered a walk-off two run homer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Cloudy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

THN Softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute students learn about local government at school board meeting

Image

Police identify 17-year-old accused in an armed robbery attempt of Terre Haute taxi cab driver

Image

Hey Kevin, Panning for Gold

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts