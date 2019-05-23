Clear

North Vermillion softball wins back to back sectional titles

Lady Falcons beat Parke Heritage

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

North Vermillion softball beat Parke Heritage 2-1 to win back to back sectional titles for the first time in program history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Muggy. Spotty Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program receives honors

Image

Hamilton Center hosts job fair

Image

Crime Stoppers: Joshua Crews

Image

Michigan sheriff speaks on lower cost jail facilities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts