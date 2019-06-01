INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - South Vermillion baseball defeated Speedway 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the regional championship.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the game.
Related Content
- South Vermillion baseball gets their rematch
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats Westville
- TH South baseball wins at South Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball keeps on winning
- South Vermillion baseball moves to 15-0
- South Vermillion baseball unbeaten on the season
- TH North baseball wins at South Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Paris
Scroll for more content...