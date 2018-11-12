North Vermillion looking for trip to Lucas Oil Stadium

This Friday North Vermillion will play at Indy Lutheran with a 1A semi-state football title on the line. A win and the Falcons would advance on to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state finals for the first time since 2014.
