North Vermillion looking for first regional title in 16 years

North Vermillion faces Blue River

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The North Vermillion girls basketball team this weekend will try to win the programs first regional title since 2003. The Lady Falcons face Blue River in the semifinal at the 1A Tipton regional.

