North Vermillion grad receives Super Bowl tickets from Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill announced Monday that he's sending 2002 North Vermillion graduate Dustin Maxfield to Miami for Super Bowl 54. Maxfield played football and ran track for the Falcons. He's apart of two school records for track.

Maxfield, a 16-year veteran in the U.S. Army served a total of five tours between Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2015 he suffered serious injuries in a training operation and was medically discharged in 2017.

Maxfield lives in Clarksville, Tennessee. He sarted a nonprofit Sheepdog Intiative, helping homeless veterans and spreading awareness.

Tannehill is giving Maxfield two tickets tot he big game. He's taking his dad, who's a veteran.