TIPTON, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion suffered just its third loss of the season Saturday morning as the Falcons lost in the regional semifinals, 57-42 to Blue River Valley.
Check out the highlights in the video above.
Related Content
- North Vermillion goes down in regional semi
- North Vermillion football wins semi-state
- North Vermillion and North Central eyeing a football regional title
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- North Vermillion looking for first regional title in 16 years
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- Northview soccer picks up regional semi win
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- North Vermillion holds off Bosse
Scroll for more content...