MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion girls basketball defeated South Vermillion 59-48 to win the Banks of the Wabash championship.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the contest.
Related Content
- North Vermillion girls win Banks tourney
- North Vermillion wins Banks of the Wabash
- North Vermillion wins Banks semifinal over Turkey Run
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Northview wins WIC Girls Golf Tourney
- North Vermillion girls beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- North Vermillion wins at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...