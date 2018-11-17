For the second time in school history the North Vermillion football team has won semi-state. The Falcons beat Indy Lutheran 14-7 to advance to next weeks 1A state championship game. North Vermillion will face Pioneer in the state title game.
Related Content
- North Vermillion football wins semi-state
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- North Vermillion football ready for big things
- West Vigo-North Vermillion football scrimmage
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- North Central wins semi-state, returns to state finals
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- Eastern Greene wins very first football semi-state title
- Eastern Greene looking to win first football semi-state championship
- North Vermillion wins at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...