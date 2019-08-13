North Vermillion football hungry after trip to state finals

Last season the North Vermillion football team finished as the 1A state runner-up. It was the Falcons second state finals appearance in the last five years. North Vermillion returns 13 starters this year that are hungry to get back to state.
