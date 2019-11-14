This Friday the North Vermillion football team will be playing in their fourth regional title game in the last six year. The 1A, fifth-ranked Falcons face top ranked Indianapolis Lutheran. The Falcons have won three straight postseason games over the Saints.
Related Content
- North Vermillion football enjoying underdog role heading into regionals
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- TH North football enjoying underdog role during state tourney run
- South Vermillion embracng underdog role heading to semi-state
- TH South embracing underdog role at regionals
- South Knox girls look to continue underdog role at regionals
- North Vermillion and North Central eyeing a football regional title
- North Vermillion goes down in regional semi
- West Vigo football fine being the underdog
- South Vermillion softball enjoying cinderella run
Scroll for more content...