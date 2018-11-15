North Vermillion football embracing underdog role

The North Vermillion football team this season has spent most of year flying under the radar. With just eight seniors, many thought next year would be the programs next big season. This years group has gone to work proving everyone wrong. Friday they face Indy Luthern in a 1A semi-state contest. The winner will advance on to next weeks state finals.
