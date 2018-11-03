Clear

North Vermillion downs Attica in title game

North Vermillion wins its first sectional championship since 2015.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

ATTICA, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite fumbling and losing the football on their first two plays from scrimmage, the North Vermillion Falcons managed to defeat Attica in the sectional championship game.

The Falcons scored twice in the second quarter on their way to a 22-6 win over the Ramblers.

The Falcons will face North Central next Friday in the regional.

