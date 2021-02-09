North Vermillion boys end losing streak

The North Vermillion boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season Tuesday beating Attica 48-34. The win snaps a 30-game losing streak for the Falcons dating back to last season.
Falcons beat Attica
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 11:05 PM
