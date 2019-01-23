Clear

North Vermillion boys beat North Central

Falcons improve to 13-5

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Trevor Eppert scored 19 points in North Vermillion's 58-39 win over North Central.

