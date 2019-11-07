North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch

The best 1A high school football game in the state of Indiana this year took place between North Vermillion and Parke Heritage. The Falcons won that showdown 42-36 on the final play of the game. Friday the two ranked teams will meet with a sectional title on the line when fifth-ranked North Vermillion host number six Parke Heritage.
