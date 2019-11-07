Clear

North Vermillion-Parke Heritage ready for rematch

Falcons won first time 42-36

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The best 1A high school football game in the state of Indiana this year took place between North Vermillion and Parke Heritage. The Falcons won that showdown 42-36 on the final play of the game. Friday the two ranked teams will meet with a sectional title on the line when fifth-ranked North Vermillion host number six Parke Heritage.

