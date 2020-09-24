North Vermillion Cross Country team enjoys Jog the Dog day

Thursday the North Vermillion cross country team visited the Parke Vermillion County Humane Shelter. Falcons runs took animals out for Jog The Dog day. Its the second year in a row that North Vermillion head coach Lorie Turchi has done this.
Falcon runners visit and run with dogs at Parke Vermillion County Humane Shelter
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 11:40 PM
