North Vermillion won a close game 14-7 over Seeger.
Falcons finish regular season 5-4
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:52 PM
Related Content
- North Vermilion knocks off Seeger
- Seeger upsets South Vermillion
- Seeger takes down Riverton Parke
- Parke Heritage rolls past Seeger
- North Daviess knocks off Bloomfield
- Riverton Parke falls at home to Seeger
- North Vermilion wins in OT at North Central
- TH North volleyball knocks off Riverton Parke
- Columbus North knocks off Terre Haute South
- Decatur Central knocks off Terre Haute North
Scroll for more content...