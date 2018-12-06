Clear

North Texas snaps Sycamores five-game winning streak

ISU falls 80-69

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

North Texas came into the Hulman Center Wednesday and snapped the Sycamores five-game winning streak. The Mean Green beat the Sycamores 80-69. Jordan Barnes led the Sycamores with 26 points.

