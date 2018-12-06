North Texas snaps Sycamores five-game winning streak

North Texas came into the Hulman Center Wednesday and snapped the Sycamores five-game winning streak. The Mean Green beat the Sycamores 80-69. Jordan Barnes led the Sycamores with 26 points.
