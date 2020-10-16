North Knox wins third straight

North Knox stretch their winning streak to a season-high three straight with a 42-0 win over Indianapolis Attucks.
Warriors beat Indianapolis Attucks
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 11:48 PM
