The North Knox volleyball team won 3-0 Tuesday at Linton, ending the Lady Miners six-game winning streak.
Related Content
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Sullivan baseball snaps Shakamak winning streak
- South Knox upsets Linton
- North Texas snaps Sycamores five-game winning streak
- Washington volleyball beats Linton
- North Knox girls pick up big win at Linton
- Linton and South Knox win at North Daviess sectional
- North's Classic winning streak continues
Scroll for more content...