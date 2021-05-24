North Knox softball beat Eastern Greene

Behind a one-hit complete game shutout from Phoebe Worstell the North Knox softball team won their sectional opener 3-0 against Eastern Greene.
Lady Warriors move on in sectonals
Posted: May 24, 2021 11:07 PM
