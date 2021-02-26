Daryn Lengacher banked in a three at the buzzer to give North Daviess a thrilling 49-48 overtime win at Sullivan.
Cougars win at buzzer
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:49 PM
Related Content
- North Daviess wins OT thriller at Sullivan
- North Daviess wins thriller over Shoals
- Northview wins sectional thriller in OT
- Lintojn wins OT thriller over Terre Haute North
- Sullivan Wins a Thriller in Vincennes
- Edgewood wins thriller over TH North
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- TH North wins overtime thriller over Northview
- Northview wins thriller over TH North
- North Daviess softball wins sectionals
Scroll for more content...