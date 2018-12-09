North Daviess stays unbeaten with win over Rivet

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - North Daviess basketball continued its unbeaten streak with a 50-36 win over 1A 20th-ranked Vincennes Rivet.
Jack Townsend led the Cougars with 20 points.
