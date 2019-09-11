North Daviess relying on defense to bring back Highway 57 Helmet

This Friday North Daviess will host Washington in the annual battle for the Highway 57 Helmet. The Hatchets have won three straight in this series. The Cougars are hoping their defense can help them beat the Hatchets for the first time since 2015. North Daviess has the top ranked defense in the state, their giving up just .67 points per contest.
