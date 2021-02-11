North Daviess picks up road win at Clay City

North Daviess won 50-36 at Clay City. Despite losing four senior starters last year the victory was the Cougars 15th this year, matching last years win total.
Cougars earn 15th win on the season
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:14 PM
