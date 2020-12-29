North Daviess hits free throws late to beat South Knox

North Daviess opened play in the Old National Bank Holiday Classic with a 42-36 win over South Knox.
Cougars win opener at Old National Bank Holiday Classic
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 11:38 PM
