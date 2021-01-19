North Daviess girls win big over Dugger Union

The North Daviess girls basketball team beat Dugger Union 56-15 to pick up their 10th win of the season.
Lady Cougars pick up their 10th win of the season
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 11:43 PM
