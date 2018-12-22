Clear

North Daviess edges Loogootee in tourney preview

The Cougars and Lions will meet again in just a few days in the first round of the Old National Bank/Graber Post Buildings Classic tournament.

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Daviess basketball successfully defended the home floor Saturday with a 59-56 win over Loogootee.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the matchup.

