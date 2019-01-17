North Daviess basketball ready for big weekend

At 11-2 the North Daviess boys basketball team is off to their best start in six years. This weekend the 2A, eighth-ranked Cougars will be tested. Friday the host 2A, number three Linton and then Saturday they entertain 1A second ranked Barr-Reeve in the Buggy Bowl.
