North Central's Basinger commits to ISU

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - North Central (Farmersburg) senior Dawson Basinger announced Sunday his commitment to play college football at Indiana State. The Thunderbird running back will be a preferred walk-on.

Basinger was an integral part of the high-powered T-bird rushing attack this season, running for more than 2,100 yards in 2018. The future Sycamore finished as North Central's all-time leading rusher with career 5,938 yards.