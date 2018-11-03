North Central football wins school's first sectional title

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - North Central High School in Farmersburg, Indiana, made school and county history Friday night with a 14-0 win over West Washington.
The Thunderbirds brought home the school's first ever football sectional championship.
Blake Chatman and Dawson Basinger each scored a touchdown in the win. Basinger and Bryson Suggs each had two interceptions for the Thunderbird defense.
North Central will face North Vermillion next week in the regional.
