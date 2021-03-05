Clear

North Central Ends Bloomfield's Season

Thunderbirds and Cardinals met in the Clay City 1A Sectional Semifinals.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 11:54 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

North Central ends Bloomfield's Sectional reign, 61-49. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
A Sunny Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox Mitchell

Image

Linton Eastern Greene

Image

Edgewood South Vermillion

Image

Northview Brownstown Central

Image

Parke Heritage Southmont

Image

Barr-Reeve North Daviess

Image

Loogootee Orleans

Image

Vincennes Rivet Wood Memorial

Image

Shakamak WRV

Image

North Central Bloomfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1193177

Reported Deaths: 22902
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4768359417
DuPage774061204
Will65442903
Lake59899929
Kane51052723
Winnebago28407443
Madison28163460
St. Clair25618468
McHenry24554266
Champaign18222127
Peoria16964265
Sangamon16217221
McLean14681160
Tazewell13615240
Rock Island13132288
Kankakee12555189
Kendall1114186
LaSalle10861221
Macon9500186
Vermilion8608118
DeKalb8338113
Adams8029114
Williamson6837121
Whiteside5943148
Boone593671
Clinton557989
Coles522892
Grundy517863
Ogle505174
Knox5020132
Jackson461360
Effingham450269
Macoupin437080
Henry434358
Marion4270112
Livingston424477
Franklin415766
Stephenson410276
Monroe407884
Jefferson3994116
Randolph397579
Woodford369560
Morgan360577
Montgomery352469
Lee336743
Christian332468
Bureau332176
Logan331353
Fayette306852
Perry306157
Fulton287545
Iroquois278862
Jersey249647
Douglas246733
McDonough233640
Saline232448
Lawrence230624
Union220138
Shelby214834
Crawford201324
Bond191724
Cass189422
Pike170150
Clark168831
Wayne168749
Hancock168129
Warren166544
Richland163638
White161425
Jo Daviess160922
Ford159345
Washington158724
Carroll158034
Edgar155138
Moultrie150224
Clay143142
Greene138132
Johnson135312
Piatt133814
Wabash130312
Mason128641
Mercer128433
De Witt128222
Massac128033
Cumberland119518
Jasper111017
Menard10408
Marshall84315
Hamilton79115
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6656
Stark54322
Edwards52710
Henderson50114
Calhoun4822
Alexander4529
Scott4491
Gallatin4374
Putnam4193
Hardin34612
Pope2843
Out of IL60
Unassigned02234

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 664446

Reported Deaths: 12663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion909511650
Lake48568884
Allen36004640
Hamilton32182398
St. Joseph30166513
Elkhart25453419
Vanderburgh21300382
Tippecanoe20143203
Johnson16407361
Porter16042276
Hendricks15877300
Clark12018181
Madison11776319
Vigo11660231
Monroe10379163
Delaware9870179
LaPorte9802198
Howard9083199
Kosciusko8582111
Bartholomew7488147
Warrick7438151
Hancock7428133
Floyd7243170
Wayne6648192
Grant6446157
Boone610989
Morgan6106126
Dubois5925112
Dearborn549969
Cass547299
Marshall5439105
Henry542594
Noble510578
Jackson465167
Shelby461991
Lawrence4193113
Harrison402564
Gibson402083
Clinton396753
Montgomery389683
DeKalb387178
Knox357885
Miami357863
Whitley350237
Huntington347377
Steuben339555
Wabash332676
Putnam331260
Ripley327862
Adams324749
Jasper318143
White297952
Jefferson295874
Daviess285696
Fayette272156
Decatur271188
Greene262080
Posey261431
Wells258675
Scott251350
LaGrange241870
Clay241444
Randolph225676
Spencer218930
Jennings216344
Washington212827
Sullivan203639
Fountain202142
Starke189051
Owen183253
Fulton179837
Jay178528
Carroll176619
Perry173736
Orange171250
Rush165322
Vermillion161442
Franklin159635
Tipton148441
Parke140016
Pike128233
Blackford120727
Pulaski107344
Newton96632
Brown95140
Benton92213
Crawford91713
Martin80314
Warren75914
Switzerland7558
Union67510
Ohio54011
Unassigned0432