North Central ends Bloomfield's Sectional reign, 61-49.
Thunderbirds and Cardinals met in the Clay City 1A Sectional Semifinals.
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 11:54 PM
Related Content
- North Central Ends Bloomfield's Season
- Pike Central vs. Bloomfield
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at North Central
- TH North boys beat Bloomfield
- North Daviess knocks off Bloomfield
- Bloomfield wins on the road at North Central
- GBB: North Central's Season Comes to an End
- Plainfield ends TH North's season
- Malea Toon having big season for Bloomfield
- Lady Alices Season Ends at Corydon Central
Scroll for more content...