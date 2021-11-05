Clear

North Central Claims Program's Second Sectional Title

T-Birds shock the Blackhawks on the road.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 11:48 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

North Central beats Springs Valley 30-14 to win the Sectional Championship. 

