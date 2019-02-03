Full results from the swimming sectional championships hosted by Terre Haute South can be found here.
Related Content
- North 3rd, South 4th in swimming sectional
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- South Knox, North Central and North Vermillion win sectionals
- South Vermillion takes 3rd at Banks
- Linton and South Knox win at North Daviess sectional
- North Central 3rd in preseason rankings
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- North Daviess softball wins sectionals
Scroll for more content...