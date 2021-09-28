Noble Johnson moves into top five on IHSAA receiving yards list

Last Friday in Parke Heritage win at South Vermillion senior Noble Johnson moved into fifth on the IHSAA all-time receiving list. The wide receiver has 3,733 career yards. For his career Johnson has 236 catches and 45 receiving touchdowns. He's averaging 103.7 yards per game.
Parke Heritage receiver over 3,700 yards in his career
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:36 PM
