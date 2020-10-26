Noble Johnson enters Top 25 on IHSAA career receiving yards list

Saturday in Parke Heritage football sectional win over Riverton Parke Wolves wide receiver went over 3,000 career receiving yards. The junior is now in the top 25 on the IHSAA career receiving yards list.
Parke Heritage junior went over 3,000 career receiving yards
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 9:41 PM
