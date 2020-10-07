The Parke Heritage football team is ranked seventh in the latest 1A polls. A big reason behind the Wolves success is Noble Johnson. The junior wide receiver leads the state in receiving yards per game at just over 161 a contest. For the season he has 53 catches for 970 yards and 11 TD receptions.
Parke Heritage junior leads state in receiving yards
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 11:07 PM
Related Content
- Noble Johnson among top wide receivers in the state
- Patriots move Etling to wide receiver
- Tia Tolbert receives state honor
- Indiana State tops Evansville 72-66 in overtime
- Four-wide pass lifts Truex to second Coca-Cola 600 victory
- Christian Johnson off to a great high school career
- Christian Johnson shining at QB for Parke Heritage
- Martinsville tops THS volleyball
- Northview tops Riverton Parke
- Sullivan tops North Putnam
Scroll for more content...