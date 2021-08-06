Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State Team

Noble Johnson has been in the top three in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game the past two seasons.
The Parke Heritage Senior was named to the Indiana Preps 2021 Preseason All State Small School Team
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 10:50 PM
